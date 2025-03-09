One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.29 ($0.06). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 56,867 shares traded.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of £9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

