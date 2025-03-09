ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of ONE Gas worth $44,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

