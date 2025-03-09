OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Stock Price Down 96% – What’s Next?

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 96% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

OI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

About OI

Oi SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services.

