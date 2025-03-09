OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $38.63 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,245,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,629,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 0.9% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management owned 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

KDP stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

