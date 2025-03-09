OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

