OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 8,150 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $571.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

