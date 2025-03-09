OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 4,690 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 35,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 468,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,989,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 76,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI
MSCI Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MSCI stock opened at $562.01 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.