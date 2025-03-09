Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Announces Earnings Results

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.
Ocado Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.25) on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 226 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 496.30 ($6.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.85.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.