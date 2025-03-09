Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Announces Earnings Results

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.25) on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 226 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 496.30 ($6.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

