Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Critical Comparison

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ntt Data and SpringBig”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.88 $923.70 million $0.70 27.16 SpringBig $28.37 million 0.13 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -1.00

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ntt Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.9% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ntt Data and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97% SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ntt Data and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Ntt Data.

Volatility and Risk

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ntt Data beats SpringBig on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

