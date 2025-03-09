NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Amundi lifted its position in NRG Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 501,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after purchasing an additional 217,167 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

NRG stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

