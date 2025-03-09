Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $142.99 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

