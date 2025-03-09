Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Nomad Foods worth $38,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NOMD stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.