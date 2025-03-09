Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Nextera Energy Partners Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $983.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

