Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nextera Energy Partners
Nextera Energy Partners Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nextera Energy Partners
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.