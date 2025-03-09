Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after buying an additional 326,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after buying an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,850,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,972,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. CLSA began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

