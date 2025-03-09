Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

