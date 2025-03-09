Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 245.7% increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.39. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $81.74 and a 52-week high of $113.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

