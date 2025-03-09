National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Purchases A$53,200.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) insider Scott Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,200.00 ($33,459.12).

National Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from National Storage REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. National Storage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

National Storage REIT Company Profile

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

