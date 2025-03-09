Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.55. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 12,848 shares changing hands.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.