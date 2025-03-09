Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. 45,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 43,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Nano One Materials Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.
Nano One Materials Company Profile
Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano One Materials
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.