M&T Bank Corp Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.14% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $193.80 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.