M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,373 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 543,676 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,435,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $147,786,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

