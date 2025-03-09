M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,644 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waystar were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 697.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 963,316 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 36.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,402,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,890,000 after acquiring an additional 909,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 121,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waystar alerts:

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,372,837 shares of company stock valued at $527,298,461.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

Waystar Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.