M&T Bank Corp Buys 10,121 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Veracyte worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $723,000.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.47 and a beta of 1.80. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

