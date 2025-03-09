Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Raised by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.73. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.70 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.