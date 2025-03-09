MotorCycle Holdings Limited (MTO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 166.7% increase from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

