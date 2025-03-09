MotorCycle Holdings Limited (MTO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 166.7% increase from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
MotorCycle Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19.
MotorCycle Company Profile
