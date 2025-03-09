Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Moderna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 144,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Moderna Stock Up 3.8 %

MRNA opened at $35.61 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.