Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

