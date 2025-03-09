Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 148 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.6 %

MCD opened at $321.52 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $323.17. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.69 and a 200-day moving average of $296.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.