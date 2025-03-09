Miramar Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

TGT opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

