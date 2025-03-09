Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 800.81 ($10.35) and traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.79). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.79), with a volume of 74,629 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 808.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 800.61. The company has a market capitalization of £339.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.06%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.