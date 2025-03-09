Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile
Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metal Sky Star Acquisition
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is a support level?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.