Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,523 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $230,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $154,170,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after buying an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

