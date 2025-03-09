Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 134,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

