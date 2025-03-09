Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

