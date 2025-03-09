Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,039,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $292.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

