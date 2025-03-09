Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,110. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

