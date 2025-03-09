Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,785 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

URTH opened at $157.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

