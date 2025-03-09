Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,744 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $159.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

