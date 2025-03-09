Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) was down 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.98) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
