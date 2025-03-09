Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.98) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 596.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

