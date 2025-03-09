Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556.40 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.79). 16,228,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,413,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 597.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

