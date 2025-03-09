MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.32 and traded as high as C$19.02. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.87, with a volume of 40,523 shares.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.34. The firm has a market cap of C$737.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.85.

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Read More

