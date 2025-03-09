MBX Biosciences, Inc.’s (NYSE:MBX) Lock-Up Period To End on March 12th

MBX Biosciences’ (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 12th. MBX Biosciences had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $163,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

MBX opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 47,502 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $468,844.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,642,529.10. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 50,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $534,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,081.13. The trade was a 12.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 240,672 shares of company stock worth $2,555,308.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MBX Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

