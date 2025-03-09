Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 2,664,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,987,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 30,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

