Mary Powell Sells 2,046 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $13,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,649.80. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

