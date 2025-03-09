Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies involved in producing tangible goods, ranging from automobiles and machinery to consumer products. Their performance is closely linked to economic cycles and industrial trends, often serving as a barometer for the overall health of the manufacturing sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.58. 20,993,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $16.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $850.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

