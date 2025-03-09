MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 694,838 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

