Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,899 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

