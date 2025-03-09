Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 46 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 184.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NVR were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,394.15 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,757.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,682.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

