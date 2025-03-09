Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 213 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $16,848,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RL opened at $232.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

